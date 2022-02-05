OLD Mission Capital LLC Trims Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lessened its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,463 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.48% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 38,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 32,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $30.25 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $30.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.03.

