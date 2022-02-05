OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Acquires 3,500 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 334,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Entergy were worth $33,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Entergy by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Entergy by 24,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its holdings in Entergy by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ETR opened at $110.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.04 and a 200-day moving average of $107.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Entergy Corporation has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ETR shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.17.

In related news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $47,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,087,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,643 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,787 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

