OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Acquires 53,432 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,432 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Linde worth $88,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LIN. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Linde during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 87.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 70.4% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter worth $40,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde stock opened at $297.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $241.88 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $356.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.40.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

