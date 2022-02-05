OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Boosts Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,516,502 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up approximately 2.4% of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $166,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in TJX Companies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,175,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,180,550,000 after purchasing an additional 398,759 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in TJX Companies by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,680,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,433 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,979,119 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,275,619,000 after purchasing an additional 537,935 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in TJX Companies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,183,523 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,023,673,000 after purchasing an additional 200,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,753,231 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $994,663,000 after purchasing an additional 733,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies stock opened at $69.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital raised their price target on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.11.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

