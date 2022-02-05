OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Purchases 2,100 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,690 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises 2.7% of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $183,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 66.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Intuit by 59.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Intuit from $780.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Intuit from $802.00 to $715.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.45.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $544.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $602.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $581.65. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.15 and a twelve month high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $429,015.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,950 shares of company stock worth $34,464,008 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

