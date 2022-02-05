One Capital Management LLC Acquires 36,261 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 123.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,261 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 60,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.7% in the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 6,789 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 815,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,296,000 after acquiring an additional 224,152 shares during the period.

SHY stock opened at $84.70 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.66 and a fifty-two week high of $86.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.82.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.023 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%.

