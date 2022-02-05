One Capital Management LLC Acquires 518 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 58,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 63,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,228,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,363,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,690,000 after acquiring an additional 67,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY opened at $64.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $144.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.65 and its 200-day moving average is $62.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.00%.

Several research firms have commented on BMY. Barclays cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Argus lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.