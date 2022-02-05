One Capital Management LLC Buys 136 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,601 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Netflix by 267.3% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 378,996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $231,316,000 after acquiring an additional 275,804 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 250.4% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Fernbridge Capital Management LP raised its stake in Netflix by 46.9% during the third quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 121,640 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $74,242,000 after purchasing an additional 38,847 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 28.5% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $410.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $545.83 and its 200-day moving average is $579.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.46 and a 52 week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Erste Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $740.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $705.00 to $562.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $541.94.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

