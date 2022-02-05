One Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

One Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $3,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 43,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,515,000 after purchasing an additional 8,973 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 17,566.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 137,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,703,000 after purchasing an additional 136,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10,434.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 42,988 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $105.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.33. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.88 and a fifty-two week high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

