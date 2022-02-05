One Capital Management LLC Has $5.36 Million Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

One Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 63.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 981,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $184,832,000 after purchasing an additional 380,388 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,585,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 11.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,912,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,235,000 after purchasing an additional 294,563 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,612,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,271,629,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.25.

Shares of GD stock opened at $212.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $59.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $157.11 and a 12 month high of $216.21.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.21%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

