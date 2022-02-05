One Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

One Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 9,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

VWO opened at $49.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.63. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.49 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

