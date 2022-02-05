One Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

One Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWN. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 59.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,400,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,228 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 97.1% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,412,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,477 shares in the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $136,081,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,639,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,478,000 after purchasing an additional 335,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,581,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,057,000 after purchasing an additional 186,193 shares in the last quarter.

IWN opened at $154.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.32. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $146.05 and a 12-month high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

