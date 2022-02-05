One Capital Management LLC Sells 677 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

One Capital Management LLC cut its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.2% in the third quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,612,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 272,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,391,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 68,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,802,000 after buying an additional 54,399 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,568,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics stock opened at $212.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $157.11 and a twelve month high of $216.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.25 and a 200-day moving average of $201.81.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GD shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.25.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

