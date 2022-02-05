One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Receives $31.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.40.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Aegis lifted their price target on shares of One Liberty Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of One Liberty Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of One Liberty Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
In other news, VP Justin Clair sold 3,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $115,078.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE OLP traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,224. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. One Liberty Properties has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $36.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.37.
One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 44.68% and a return on equity of 12.07%. Analysts anticipate that One Liberty Properties will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.51%.
About One Liberty Properties
One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.
