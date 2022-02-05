One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Receives $31.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.40.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Aegis lifted their price target on shares of One Liberty Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of One Liberty Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of One Liberty Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, VP Justin Clair sold 3,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $115,078.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in One Liberty Properties during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 363,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,310,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in One Liberty Properties during the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OLP traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,224. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. One Liberty Properties has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $36.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.37.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 44.68% and a return on equity of 12.07%. Analysts anticipate that One Liberty Properties will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.51%.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

