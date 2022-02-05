Ontology Price Reaches $0.57 on Exchanges (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 5th. Ontology has a market cap of $497.12 million and $113.96 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001371 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 17.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.42 or 0.00189222 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00032086 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00028173 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.27 or 0.00391574 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00070486 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

