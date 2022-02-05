OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “OP Bancorp provides commercial banking services to retail and institutional customers. It offer commercial lending, home loans, online banking, cash management, certificate of deposits, wire transfers and debit and credit cards services. The company operates primarily in Seattle, Washington, Dallas, Texas and Atlanta, Georgia. OP Bancorp is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Shares of OPBK stock opened at $14.03 on Friday. OP Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $14.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.59.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in OP Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $327,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in OP Bancorp by 167.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 19,487 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 6.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 301,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 16,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 5.9% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

