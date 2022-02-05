OpenOcean (OOE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $23.94 Million

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 5th. OpenOcean has a market cap of $23.94 million and $3.36 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OpenOcean has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OpenOcean coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000385 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.90 or 0.07240586 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00054778 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,432.56 or 0.99835707 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00053567 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006563 BTC.

About OpenOcean

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

Buying and Selling OpenOcean

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenOcean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OpenOcean using one of the exchanges listed above.

