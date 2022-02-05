Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 135 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PTC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in PTC by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in PTC by 34.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 175,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,785,000 after acquiring an additional 44,486 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in PTC by 15.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in PTC in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in PTC in the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.11.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total value of $257,433.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total transaction of $434,966.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,364 shares of company stock worth $4,601,562. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $115.76 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.49 and a 12 month high of $153.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.66. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). PTC had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 27.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

