Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

APLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.47.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 1,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $47,433.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,629 shares of company stock worth $676,943. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APLS opened at $41.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.23. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.62.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $5.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.79) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.