Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,135,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $550,000.

AIRR stock opened at $40.09 on Friday. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a 1 year low of $36.74 and a 1 year high of $47.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%.

