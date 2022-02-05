Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $313,000 Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Avalara by 0.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Avalara by 1.5% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Avalara by 7.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Avalara by 2.4% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in Avalara by 1.8% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AVLR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avalara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.71.

Avalara stock opened at $105.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.00 and a beta of 0.80. Avalara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.22 and a 1-year high of $191.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.34 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Avalara news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $588,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.73, for a total transaction of $141,683.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,874 shares of company stock valued at $6,481,981. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

