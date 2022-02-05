Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $342,000 in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.06% of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,726,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,707,000 after buying an additional 170,707 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,431,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,676,000 after buying an additional 241,445 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 957,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,698,000 after buying an additional 134,815 shares during the last quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the third quarter worth $29,605,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 691.9% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 676,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,997,000 after acquiring an additional 590,809 shares during the period.

Shares of FCTR stock opened at $31.77 on Friday. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $36.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.85.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.