Oppenheimer Comments on Sonder Holdings Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SOND)

Sonder Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SOND) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Sonder in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly expects that the company will earn ($2.04) per share for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sonder’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Sonder in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Sonder stock opened at 10.11 on Thursday. Sonder has a twelve month low of 7.00 and a twelve month high of 11.00.

About Sonder

Sonder Holdings Inc is a next-generation hospitality company which is redefining the guest experience through technology and design. Sonder Holdings Inc, formerly known as Gores Metropoulos II Inc, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

