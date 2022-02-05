Oppenheimer Lowers Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target to $90.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.85% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.51 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GILD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $63.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $80.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.44 and its 200 day moving average is $69.72. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $61.39 and a twelve month high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 40,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 12,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

