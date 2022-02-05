Oppenheimer Weighs in on Woodward, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Woodward in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.05. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Woodward’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WWD. Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $110.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.64. Woodward has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $130.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 20.44%.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,121,068.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Woodward by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Woodward by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 56,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Woodward in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV lifted its position in Woodward by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV now owns 420,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Woodward in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

