Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Trimmed by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,797 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,932,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 375.9% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,436,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $345,365,000 after buying an additional 3,504,629 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,849,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after buying an additional 1,342,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,247,000. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL opened at $82.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $219.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $61.08 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.40.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.96.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.