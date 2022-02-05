Oroco Resource (CVE:OCO) Trading Down 2.5%

Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO)’s stock price traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.93 and last traded at C$1.93. 87,564 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 127,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.98.

The firm has a market cap of C$373.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.49.

Oroco Resource Company Profile (CVE:OCO)

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for copper and gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the assembly of the mineral concessions, which make up the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project in Sinaloa State.

