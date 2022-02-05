OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets. Their Research and Development teams are focused on expanding and enhancing their product portfolios and delivering breakthrough technology solutions and are making technological advances designed to keep pace with their rapidly changing marketplace. They have three operating divisions: Security division, Healthcare division & Optoelectronics & Manufacturing division. “

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.40.

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $79.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.70. OSI Systems has a one year low of $78.63 and a one year high of $102.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.86.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $276.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.53 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 15.72%. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $1,368,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,060 shares of company stock worth $2,072,614. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSIS. State Street Corp grew its stake in OSI Systems by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,772,000 after acquiring an additional 120,543 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,855,000 after purchasing an additional 71,384 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 140,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,394,000 after purchasing an additional 69,999 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 149,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,139,000 after purchasing an additional 59,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $5,221,000. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

