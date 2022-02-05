Ossiam Buys 4,475 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $15,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 7.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.7% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,468,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 5,759.2% in the second quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP now owns 11,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 97,629.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,260,000 after acquiring an additional 33,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 47.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Argus lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $639.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $694.07.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $577.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $596.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $623.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.93 billion, a PE ratio of 506.60, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total transaction of $1,202,993.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Woodside acquired 2,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $694.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,987,193.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 19,655 shares of company stock worth $11,696,731 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

