Ossiam Grows Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Ossiam grew its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 812.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,952 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,792 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $13,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 5.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 10.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 32.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in United Rentals by 73.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 118.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total transaction of $1,992,881.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on URI. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $375.27.

Shares of URI opened at $312.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $330.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $261.00 and a one year high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.98 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.