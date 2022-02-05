Ossiam Grows Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Ossiam lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 201.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,836 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.5% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 806 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 599 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.5% in the second quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 29.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.90.

Shares of ISRG opened at $285.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.07 billion, a PE ratio of 61.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.05. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.47 and a 12-month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total value of $2,502,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

