Ossiam Has $24.44 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Ossiam grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 25,984.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 311,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $24,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $275,150,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in NextEra Energy by 122.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,041,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $396,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,586 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 178.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,124,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,616 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in NextEra Energy by 30.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,201,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $644,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 46.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,903,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $76.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.95. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 and sold 101,448 shares valued at $8,870,498. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

