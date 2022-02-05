Ossiam Sells 116,918 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ossiam reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 873,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 116,918 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 1.1% of Ossiam’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Ossiam’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $37,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.88.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $48.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.68 and a 200-day moving average of $43.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $32.32 and a 12-month high of $50.08. The company has a market capitalization of $395.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 23.60%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

