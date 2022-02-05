Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (BATS:PSFJ) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (BATS:PSFJ) rose 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.54 and last traded at $21.54. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.42.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.16.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (BATS:PSFJ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.