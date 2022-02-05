Pacific Sun Financial Corp Acquires New Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the second quarter worth $6,788,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,759,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,152,000 after buying an additional 15,986 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 980,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,677,000 after buying an additional 181,425 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 924,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,456,000 after buying an additional 49,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 396,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,202,000 after purchasing an additional 159,877 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PHO opened at $52.27 on Friday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $46.37 and a one year high of $61.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.29.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

