Pacific Sun Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 1,740 Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MGC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 251,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,290,000 after acquiring an additional 143,103 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 321,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000,000 after purchasing an additional 136,370 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2,421.2% during the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 128,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,585,000 after purchasing an additional 123,433 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1,390.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,980,000 after purchasing an additional 116,191 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 830.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,407,000 after acquiring an additional 66,806 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MGC opened at $158.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.21 and a 200 day moving average of $160.84. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.85 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00.

