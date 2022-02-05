Pacific Sun Financial Corp Buys New Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIOG. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 174.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 14,399 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,565,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,131,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 87,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOG opened at $212.17 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.79 and a 52 week high of $249.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.77.

