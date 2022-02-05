Pacific Sun Financial Corp Buys Shares of 1,130 SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 979,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,751,000 after buying an additional 22,408 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,736,000 after acquiring an additional 47,366 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 19.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 495,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,441,000 after acquiring an additional 79,747 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,251,000 after acquiring an additional 16,256 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 113.3% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 160,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,941,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period.

MDY stock opened at $478.00 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $438.81 and a twelve month high of $533.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $498.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $500.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

