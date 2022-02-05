Pacific Sun Financial Corp Makes New $307,000 Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000.

VOT opened at $221.58 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $198.89 and a twelve month high of $265.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

