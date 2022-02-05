Pacific Sun Financial Corp Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 44,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 26,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 49,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after buying an additional 16,908 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $105.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.33. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $91.88 and a 1 year high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

