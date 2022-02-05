Pacific Sun Financial Corp Purchases New Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 867 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,011,649 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $660,341,000 after purchasing an additional 32,810 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. now owns 9,953 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,267,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 38,254 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,557,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HD shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.30.

NYSE:HD opened at $359.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $389.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.48. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

