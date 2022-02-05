Pacific Sun Financial Corp Takes $410,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,862 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,477 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after buying an additional 9,118 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Boeing by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,188,798 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $261,464,000 after purchasing an additional 112,256 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Gries Financial LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing stock opened at $206.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.74. The company has a market cap of $121.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.46. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $183.77 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($15.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.86.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

