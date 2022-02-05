Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,693 McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 140.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,863,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,701,000 after buying an additional 3,427,543 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,536,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,918,000 after buying an additional 64,015 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,139,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,673,000 after buying an additional 303,884 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,903,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,759,000 after buying an additional 25,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 2.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,527,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,036,000 after buying an additional 65,607 shares during the last quarter. 85.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total transaction of $1,878,323.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,830 shares of company stock worth $10,804,085. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCK opened at $265.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of -8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $242.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.22. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $169.34 and a 1 year high of $271.63.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.73. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 22.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. McKesson’s payout ratio is -6.25%.

MCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.42.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

See Also: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.