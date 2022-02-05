Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 35.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,586.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 47,035 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $101.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $103.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.24 and a 200 day moving average of $87.40.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.86%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MKC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.25.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $3,308,731.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $9,008,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,442 shares of company stock valued at $17,127,439. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

