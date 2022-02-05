Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,931 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,883 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

EXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.46.

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP James H. Graass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total transaction of $1,590,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total value of $194,840.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,998 shares of company stock valued at $5,510,731. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EXP opened at $142.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $169.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.50.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $462.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.05 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.36%.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

