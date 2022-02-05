Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 23,268 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,268 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 310,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,235,000 after buying an additional 15,151 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 61,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 8,912 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 94,443.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 148,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 148,277 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 692,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,889,000 after buying an additional 18,267 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPW. Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

NYSE MPW opened at $21.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.73 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.