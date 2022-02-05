Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at about $138,000.

IGF stock opened at $47.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $42.99 and a 52 week high of $48.60.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.474 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

