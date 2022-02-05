Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,465 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the third quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 37,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.10.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total transaction of $1,108,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James Craigie sold 293,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $28,019,372.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 869,968 shares of company stock valued at $82,018,976 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $100.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.59. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.48.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

Church & Dwight announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

