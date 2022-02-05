Park West Asset Management LLC Buys 1,453,946 Shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Park West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) by 70.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,503,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,453,946 shares during the period. Porch Group comprises about 1.5% of Park West Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Park West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Porch Group were worth $61,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 73.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,148,000 after buying an additional 856,816 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Porch Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,724,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Porch Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Porch Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Porch Group by 85.1% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 400,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 184,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Porch Group alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on PRCH shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Porch Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.45.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $64,101.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,287 shares of company stock valued at $736,636. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Porch Group stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.68. 1,124,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,321,474. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Porch Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average is $17.79.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 67.09%. The business had revenue of $62.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Porch Group Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.