Park West Asset Management LLC Has $10.18 Million Stake in Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN)

Park West Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,041,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,487 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC owned about 3.50% of Angion Biomedica worth $10,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANGN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Angion Biomedica by 262.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,945,000 after buying an additional 736,822 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,423,000. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Angion Biomedica by 18.5% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,036,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,495,000 after purchasing an additional 161,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Angion Biomedica by 148.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 150,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Angion Biomedica by 25.7% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 280,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 57,347 shares in the last quarter. 23.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANGN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,513. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.68. The stock has a market cap of $76.69 million and a PE ratio of -0.56. Angion Biomedica Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $26.30.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 million. Angion Biomedica had a negative net margin of 3,474.84% and a negative return on equity of 233.15%. Analysts predict that Angion Biomedica Corp. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Angion Biomedica news, insider Itzhak Goldberg sold 40,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total value of $136,328.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay Venkatesan purchased 66,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $170,612.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,816 shares of company stock valued at $386,993.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Angion Biomedica in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Angion Biomedica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Angion Biomedica from $40.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Angion Biomedica from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Angion Biomedica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.19.

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

